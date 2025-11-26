Atelier d’art créatif ANDREST Andrest
Atelier d’art créatif ANDREST Andrest mercredi 26 novembre 2025.
Atelier d’art créatif
ANDREST 4 espace Jean-Moulin Andrest Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-26 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-26 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-26
Atelier de création de pot-pourri.
Atelier animé par Annick Baleri confection de petits cadeaux parfumés pour Noël.
Le matin pour les enfants, l’après-midi pour les adultes.
.
ANDREST 4 espace Jean-Moulin Andrest 65390 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 9 64 15 17 58
English :
Potpourri workshop.
Workshop led by Annick Baleri: making fragrant gifts for Christmas.
Mornings for children, afternoons for adults.
German :
Workshop zur Herstellung von Potpourri.
Von Annick Baleri geleiteter Workshop: Herstellung von kleinen duftenden Geschenken für Weihnachten.
Am Vormittag für Kinder, am Nachmittag für Erwachsene.
Italiano :
Laboratorio di potpourri.
Laboratorio condotto da Annick Baleri: realizzare regali profumati per il Natale.
Mattina per i bambini, pomeriggio per gli adulti.
Espanol :
Taller de popurrí.
Taller dirigido por Annick Baleri: elaboración de regalos perfumados para Navidad.
Mañanas para niños, tardes para adultos.
L’événement Atelier d’art créatif Andrest a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65