Atelier d’art créatif ANDREST Andrest

Atelier d’art créatif

ANDREST 4 espace Jean-Moulin Andrest Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-26 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-26 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-26

Atelier de création de pot-pourri.

Atelier animé par Annick Baleri confection de petits cadeaux parfumés pour Noël.

Le matin pour les enfants, l’après-midi pour les adultes.

ANDREST 4 espace Jean-Moulin Andrest 65390 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 9 64 15 17 58

English :

Potpourri workshop.

Workshop led by Annick Baleri: making fragrant gifts for Christmas.

Mornings for children, afternoons for adults.

German :

Workshop zur Herstellung von Potpourri.

Von Annick Baleri geleiteter Workshop: Herstellung von kleinen duftenden Geschenken für Weihnachten.

Am Vormittag für Kinder, am Nachmittag für Erwachsene.

Italiano :

Laboratorio di potpourri.

Laboratorio condotto da Annick Baleri: realizzare regali profumati per il Natale.

Mattina per i bambini, pomeriggio per gli adulti.

Espanol :

Taller de popurrí.

Taller dirigido por Annick Baleri: elaboración de regalos perfumados para Navidad.

Mañanas para niños, tardes para adultos.

