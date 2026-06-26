ATELIER D’ART PHOTO THÉRAPIE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
ATELIER D’ART PHOTO THÉRAPIE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda mercredi 15 juillet 2026.
Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
ATELIER D’ART PHOTO THÉRAPIE
Micro-Folie Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-15 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-15 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-15
Une parenthèse de bien-être alliant méditation guidée, balade en pleine nature et séance photo dans un cadre bienveillant et sécurisant. Une invitation à apaiser le mental, renforcer la confiance en soi et conserver des souvenirs authentiques de cette expérience. Ouvert à tous, que l’on soit modèle d’un jour, passionné ou amateur de photographie.
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Micro-Folie Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 17 68 40 29
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English :
A wellness retreat combining guided meditation, a nature walk, and a photo session in a caring and safe environment. An invitation to calm your mind, boost your self-confidence, and create lasting memories of this experience. Open to everyone—whether you’re a one-day model, a photography enthusiast, or just someone who loves taking pictures.
L’événement ATELIER D’ART PHOTO THÉRAPIE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR
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