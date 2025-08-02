Atelier d’artiste Gap

Atelier d’artiste Gap samedi 2 août 2025.

Atelier d’artiste

26 rue Pérolière Gap Hautes-Alpes

Début : 2025-08-02 10:00:00
fin : 2025-08-30

2025-08-02

Atelier éphémère
26 rue Pérolière Gap 05000 Hautes-Alpes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 74 01 32 09  longsandra@yahoo.fr

English :

Ephemeral workshop

German :

Vergängliches Atelier

Italiano :

Laboratorio effimero

Espanol :

Taller efímero

