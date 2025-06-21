Atelier d’arts créatifs intuitifs – Parking de la Mer Bretteville-sur-Ay, 21 juin 2025 10:00, Bretteville-sur-Ay.

Manche

Atelier d’arts créatifs intuitifs Parking de la Mer La Paillote Bretteville-sur-Ay Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-21 10:00:00

fin : 2025-06-21 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-21

Offrez-vous une parenthèse de détente et de créativité au bord de la mer !

Dans une ambiance conviviale et bienveillante, cet atelier d’arts créatifs et intuitifs vous invite à explorer librement votre imagination, sans pression ni prérequis artistiques. Le but étant de lâcher prise et de s’autoriser un moment à soi (seul.e ou entre amis/famille).

Au programme

Créez une œuvre intuitive sur papier, guidé(e) en douceur selon vos besoins. Le tout avec le matériel fourni et en libre service (avec respect et bienveillance). L’occasion parfaite de vous reconnecter à votre élan créatif, dans un cadre inspirant.

Infos pratiques

Atelier ouvert à tou.te.s

Aucune expérience en art requise

Participation libre et consciente (explicatif sur place)

Les places étant limitées, la réservation est vivement conseillée

Atelier convenant aux adultes, ou adultes et enfants (un moment partagé avec son enfant)

Venez comme vous êtes, repartez avec une création unique, reflet de votre intuition du moment !

Offrez-vous une parenthèse de détente et de créativité au bord de la mer !

Dans une ambiance conviviale et bienveillante, cet atelier d’arts créatifs et intuitifs vous invite à explorer librement votre imagination, sans pression ni prérequis artistiques. Le but étant de lâcher prise et de s’autoriser un moment à soi (seul.e ou entre amis/famille).

Au programme

Créez une œuvre intuitive sur papier, guidé(e) en douceur selon vos besoins. Le tout avec le matériel fourni et en libre service (avec respect et bienveillance). L’occasion parfaite de vous reconnecter à votre élan créatif, dans un cadre inspirant.

Infos pratiques

Atelier ouvert à tou.te.s

Aucune expérience en art requise

Participation libre et consciente (explicatif sur place)

Les places étant limitées, la réservation est vivement conseillée

Atelier convenant aux adultes, ou adultes et enfants (un moment partagé avec son enfant)

Venez comme vous êtes, repartez avec une création unique, reflet de votre intuition du moment ! .

Parking de la Mer La Paillote

Bretteville-sur-Ay 50430 Manche Normandie +33 7 71 62 65 01 lenesleymarie@outlook.fr

English : Atelier d’arts créatifs intuitifs

Treat yourself to a relaxing and creative break by the sea!

In a friendly and caring atmosphere, this creative and intuitive arts workshop invites you to freely explore your imagination, without pressure or artistic prerequisites. The aim is to let go and allow yourself a moment to yourself (alone or with friends/family).

Program:

Create an intuitive work on paper, guided gently according to your needs. All with materials provided and self-service (with respect and kindness). The perfect opportunity to reconnect with your creative impulse, in an inspiring setting.

Practical info

Workshop open to all

No art experience required

Free, conscious participation (explanations on site)

Places are limited, so reservations are highly recommended

Workshop suitable for adults, or adults and children (a moment shared with your child)

Come as you are, and leave with a unique creation that reflects your intuition of the moment!

German :

Gönnen Sie sich eine Auszeit am Meer, um sich zu entspannen und kreativ zu werden!

In einer freundlichen und wohlwollenden Atmosphäre lädt Sie dieser Workshop für kreative und intuitive Kunst dazu ein, Ihre Fantasie frei zu erforschen, ohne Druck oder künstlerische Voraussetzungen. Das Ziel ist es, loszulassen und sich einen Moment für sich selbst zu erlauben (allein oder mit Freunden/Familie).

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Erstellen Sie ein intuitives Werk auf Papier, unter sanfter Anleitung und nach Ihren Bedürfnissen. Das Ganze mit dem bereitgestellten Material und zur Selbstbedienung (mit Respekt und Wohlwollen). Die perfekte Gelegenheit, sich in einer inspirierenden Umgebung wieder mit Ihrem kreativen Elan zu verbinden.

Praktische Informationen

Offener Workshop für alle

Keine Kunsterfahrung erforderlich

Freie und bewusste Teilnahme (Erklärungen vor Ort)

Da die Plätze begrenzt sind, wird eine Reservierung dringend empfohlen

Der Workshop ist für Erwachsene oder Erwachsene und Kinder geeignet (gemeinsame Zeit mit dem Kind)

Kommen Sie, wie Sie sind, und gehen Sie mit einer einzigartigen Kreation nach Hause, die Ihre momentane Intuition widerspiegelt!

Italiano :

Concedetevi una pausa rilassante e creativa in riva al mare!

In un’atmosfera amichevole e premurosa, questo laboratorio di arti creative e intuitive vi invita a esplorare liberamente la vostra immaginazione, senza pressioni o prerequisiti artistici. L’obiettivo è lasciarsi andare e avere un momento per sé (da soli o con gli amici/familiari).

Il programma prevede:

Creare un’opera intuitiva su carta, guidati dolcemente in base alle proprie esigenze. Il tutto con materiali forniti e self-service (con rispetto e gentilezza). L’occasione perfetta per riconnettersi con il proprio impulso creativo, in un ambiente stimolante.

Informazioni pratiche:

Laboratorio aperto a tutti

Non è richiesta alcuna esperienza artistica precedente

La partecipazione è gratuita e volontaria (spiegazioni in loco)

I posti sono limitati, quindi si consiglia di prenotare

Laboratorio adatto ad adulti o adulti e bambini (un momento condiviso con il proprio figlio)

Venite come siete e partite con una creazione unica che riflette la vostra intuizione del momento!

Espanol :

Regálese una pausa relajante y creativa junto al mar

En un ambiente cordial y afectuoso, este taller de arte creativo e intuitivo le invita a explorar libremente su imaginación, sin presiones ni requisitos artísticos previos. El objetivo es dejarse llevar y tener un momento para uno mismo (solo o con amigos/familia).

En el programa:

Crear una obra intuitiva sobre papel, guiada suavemente según tus necesidades. Todo con materiales proporcionados y autoservicio (con respeto y amabilidad). La oportunidad perfecta para volver a conectar con tu impulso creativo, en un entorno inspirador.

Información práctica:

Taller abierto a todos

No se requiere experiencia artística previa

La participación es gratuita y voluntaria (explicaciones in situ)

Las plazas son limitadas, por lo que se recomienda encarecidamente reservar

Taller adecuado para adultos, o adultos y niños (un momento compartido con su hijo)

Ven como eres y sal con una creación única que refleje tu intuición del momento

L’événement Atelier d’arts créatifs intuitifs Bretteville-sur-Ay a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par Côte Ouest Centre Manche