Atelier d’arts imprimés CADA Langeac

Atelier d’arts imprimés CADA Langeac lundi 4 août 2025.

Atelier d’arts imprimés

CADA 13 Av. d’Auvergne Langeac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-08-04

fin : 2025-08-04

Date(s) :

2025-08-04

Dans le cadre de l’Été culturel de la DRAC Atelier d’arts imprimés Initiez-vous à la gravure sur gomme et à la typographie lors d’un atelier créatif et ludique. Imprimez et emportez vos créations!

.

CADA 13 Av. d’Auvergne Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 73 97 69 37

English :

As part of the DRAC?s Cultural Summer Printed Arts Workshop Learn about gum engraving and typography in a creative and fun workshop. Print and take home your creations!

German :

Im Rahmen des Kultursommers der DRAC Workshop für Druckkunst Führen Sie sich in einem kreativen und spielerischen Workshop in die Radierung und Typografie ein. Drucken Sie Ihre Kreationen und nehmen Sie sie mit!

Italiano :

Nell’ambito dell’estate culturale del DRAC Laboratorio di arti stampate Imparate a conoscere l’incisione su gomma e la tipografia in un laboratorio creativo e divertente. Stampate le vostre creazioni e portatele a casa!

Espanol :

En el marco del Verano Cultural de la DRAC Taller de Artes Impresas Aprende sobre el grabado de la goma de mascar y la tipografía en un taller creativo y divertido. Imprime tus creaciones y llévatelas a casa

L’événement Atelier d’arts imprimés Langeac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier