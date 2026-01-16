Atelier de danse d’inspiration africaine Zebralafon Carnaval de Romans 2026 MJC Robert Martin Romans-sur-Isère

Atelier de danse d’inspiration africaine Zebralafon Carnaval de Romans 2026

MJC Robert Martin 87 avenue Adolphe Figuet Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Début : 2026-02-01 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-01 17:00:00

2026-02-01 2026-02-08 2026-02-21

Dans le cadre de l’organisation du Carnaval de Romans 2026, 3 ateliers de répétition de danse ainsi qu’une répétition générale la veille du carnaval sont mit en place à la MJC Robert Martin.

MJC Robert Martin 87 avenue Adolphe Figuet Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 19 75 29 86 addictivdance@gmail.com

As part of the organization of the Romans 2026 Carnival, 3 dance rehearsal workshops and a dress rehearsal on the eve of the carnival will be held at the MJC Robert Martin.

