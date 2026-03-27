Atelier de fabrication d’un mobile d’oiseaux pour enfants Lavoûte-Chilhac
Atelier de fabrication d’un mobile d’oiseaux pour enfants Lavoûte-Chilhac dimanche 19 avril 2026.
Atelier de fabrication d’un mobile d’oiseaux pour enfants
Lavoûte-Chilhac Haute-Loire
Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR
4 ans
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-19 15:00:00
fin : 2026-04-19
Date(s) :
2026-04-19
Atelier pour s’amuser, découper, coller pour créant son petit mobile d’oiseau en papier à décorer, sous les conseils des animateurs de l’association avec la participation des parents. L’atelier sera suivi d’un gouter offert.
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Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 37 44 69 panpa-ha-mc@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A fun workshop to cut, paste and create your own little paper bird mobile to decorate, under the guidance of the association?s animators and with the participation of parents. The workshop will be followed by a snack.
L’événement Atelier de fabrication d’un mobile d’oiseaux pour enfants Lavoûte-Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier
À voir aussi à Lavoûte-Chilhac (Haute-Loire)
- Exposition Retour à la nature Lavoûte-Chilhac 4 avril 2026
- Bœufs musicaux. Lavoûte-Chilhac 4 avril 2026
- Ateliers moulage d’empreintes d’animaux Lavoûte-Chilhac 14 avril 2026