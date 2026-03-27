Atelier de fabrication d’un mobile d’oiseaux pour enfants

Lavoûte-Chilhac Haute-Loire

Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR

4 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-19 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :

2026-04-19

Atelier pour s’amuser, découper, coller pour créant son petit mobile d’oiseau en papier à décorer, sous les conseils des animateurs de l’association avec la participation des parents. L’atelier sera suivi d’un gouter offert.

.

Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 37 44 69 panpa-ha-mc@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A fun workshop to cut, paste and create your own little paper bird mobile to decorate, under the guidance of the association?s animators and with the participation of parents. The workshop will be followed by a snack.

L’événement Atelier de fabrication d’un mobile d’oiseaux pour enfants Lavoûte-Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier