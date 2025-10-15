ATELIER DE LECTURE ET CHANT DANS LE CADRE DU FESTIVAL SOURCES POÉTIQUES Marvejols

ATELIER DE LECTURE ET CHANT DANS LE CADRE DU FESTIVAL SOURCES POÉTIQUES Marvejols mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

ATELIER DE LECTURE ET CHANT DANS LE CADRE DU FESTIVAL SOURCES POÉTIQUES

Marvejols Lozère

Le cinéma Trianon propose dans le cadre de la saison culturelle un atelier de techniques vocales à la croisée du chant, musique et poésie, avec la chanteuse et comédienne Céline Mistral en lien avec le spectacle Bouches décousues du 17 octobre.

Inscriptions (12 max) et renseignements 04 66 32 27 85.

Dès 10 ans

Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie

English :

As part of its cultural season, the Trianon cinema is offering a vocal technique workshop at the crossroads of singing, music and poetry, with singer and actress Céline Mistral, in conjunction with the « Bouches décousues » show on October 17.

Registration (12 max) and information: 04 66 32 27 85.

Ages 10 and up

German :

Das Kino Trianon bietet im Rahmen der Kultursaison einen Workshop über Vokaltechniken an der Schnittstelle von Gesang, Musik und Poesie mit der Sängerin und Schauspielerin Céline Mistral in Verbindung mit der Aufführung « Bouches décousues » am 17. Oktober an.

Einschreibungen (max. 12) und Informationen: 04 66 32 27 85.

Ab 10 Jahren

Italiano :

Nell’ambito della sua stagione culturale, il cinema Trianon propone un workshop di tecnica vocale all’incrocio tra canto, musica e poesia, con la cantante e attrice Céline Mistral, in concomitanza con lo spettacolo « Bouches décousues » del 17 ottobre.

Iscrizioni (massimo 12) e informazioni: 04 66 32 27 85.

Dai 10 anni in su

Espanol :

En el marco de su temporada cultural, el cine Trianon propone un taller de técnica vocal en la encrucijada del canto, la música y la poesía, con la cantante y actriz Céline Mistral, con motivo del espectáculo « Bouches décousues », el 17 de octubre.

Inscripciones (12 máximo) e información: 04 66 32 27 85.

A partir de 10 años

