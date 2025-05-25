ATELIER DE TEINTURE VÉGÉTALE ANIMÉ PAR TINCTO – Roujan, 25 mai 2025 07:00, Roujan.

Hérault

ATELIER DE TEINTURE VÉGÉTALE ANIMÉ PAR TINCTO Route de Gabian Roujan Hérault

Tarif : 60 – 60 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-25

fin : 2025-05-25

Date(s) :

2025-05-25

Atelier teinture végétale explorez les couleurs de la nature

L’usage des plantes naturelles et initiation à l’art ancestral de la teinture végétale et la technique du Shibori!

Au cœur du Château Abbaye de Cassan, venez découvrir comment les végétaux ont, depuis des siècles, servi à colorer les textiles de manière naturelle et durable.

Route de Gabian

Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 24 52 45 info@chateau-cassan.com

English :

Plant dyeing workshop: explore the colors of nature

The use of natural plants and an introduction to the ancestral art of vegetable dyeing and the Shibori technique!

In the heart of Château Abbaye de Cassan, come and discover how plants have been used for centuries to dye textiles in a natural and sustainable way.

German :

Workshop Pflanzenfärben: Erforschen Sie die Farben der Natur!

Die Verwendung natürlicher Pflanzen und die Einführung in die uralte Kunst des Pflanzenfärbens und der Shibori-Technik!

Im Herzen des Schlosses Abbaye de Cassan können Sie entdecken, wie Pflanzen seit Jahrhunderten dazu verwendet werden, Textilien auf natürliche und nachhaltige Weise zu färben.

Italiano :

Laboratorio di tintura vegetale: esplorare i colori della natura

L’uso di piante naturali e un’introduzione all’antica arte della tintura vegetale e alla tecnica Shibori!

Nel cuore dello Château Abbaye de Cassan, venite a scoprire come le piante vengono utilizzate da secoli per tingere i tessuti in modo naturale e sostenibile.

Espanol :

Taller de teñido con plantas: explore los colores de la naturaleza

Utilización de plantas naturales e iniciación al antiguo arte del teñido con plantas y a la técnica Shibori

En el corazón del castillo Abbaye de Cassan, descubra cómo se utilizan las plantas desde hace siglos para teñir los tejidos de forma natural y sostenible.

