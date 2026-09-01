Informations pratiques

Saint-Jean-de-Fos

ATELIER DE TOURNAGE

6 Avenue du Monument Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault

Tarif : 80 – 80 – 80 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-28

fin : 2026-11-28

Date(s) :

2026-11-28

Initiation à la technique du tournage en compagnie d’un artisan passionné qui transmet son savoir-faire !

Initiation à la technique du tournage en compagnie d’un artisan passionné qui transmet son savoir-faire. Vous découvrez pas à pas les bases le centrage de la terre, la montée des parois, le façonnage… La matière prend vie sous vos mains et se transforment en objets du quotidien. .

6 Avenue du Monument Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An introduction to the art of woodturning with a passionate artisan who shares his expertise!

L’événement ATELIER DE TOURNAGE Saint-Jean-de-Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT