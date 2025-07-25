ATELIER DECO SUR FAÏENCE Ecomusée Rural du Pays Nantais Vigneux-de-Bretagne
Ecomusée Rural du Pays Nantais 81, rue Anne de Bretagne Vigneux-de-Bretagne Loire-Atlantique
Atelier peinture sur faïence à l’écomusée Rural du Pays Nantais
Réservation obligatoire .
Ecomusée Rural du Pays Nantais 81, rue Anne de Bretagne Vigneux-de-Bretagne 44360 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 57 14 51 ecomuseeruralvigneuxdebretagne@gmail.com
English :
Earthenware painting workshop at the Pays Nantais Rural Ecomuseum
German :
Workshop Steingutmalerei im Ecomusée Rural du Pays Nantais
Italiano :
Laboratorio di pittura su terracotta presso l’Ecomuseo rurale del Pays Nantais
Espanol :
Taller de pintura en barro en el Ecomuseo Rural del Pays Nantais
