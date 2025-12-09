Atelier « Décorations de fête en pâte auto-durcissante » Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux
Atelier « Décorations de fête en pâte auto-durcissante » Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux mardi 9 décembre 2025.
Atelier « Décorations de fête en pâte auto-durcissante »
5 Rue Delezay Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Jura
Tarif : 5 EUR
Début : 2025-12-09 20:00:00
fin : 2025-12-09
2025-12-09
Ateliers « Décorations de fête en pâte auto-durcissante » organisé par la Coop Grandvallière Partage de Savoirs et Environnement.
Inscription par tel/sms/mail 06 51 26 08 07 / coop.grandvalliere@gmail.com .
5 Rue Delezay Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 51 26 08 07 coop.grandvalliere@gmail.com
