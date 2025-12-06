ATELIER DÉCORATIONS DE NOEL Ecomusée Rural du Pays Nantais Vigneux-de-Bretagne

ATELIER DÉCORATIONS DE NOEL Ecomusée Rural du Pays Nantais Vigneux-de-Bretagne lundi 22 décembre 2025.

Ecomusée Rural du Pays Nantais 81 Rue Anne de Bretagne Vigneux-de-Bretagne Loire-Atlantique

2025-12-22
fin : 2025-12-22

2025-12-22

Atelier special noël
Réservation obligatoire.

Ecomusée Rural du Pays Nantais 81 Rue Anne de Bretagne Vigneux-de-Bretagne 44360 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 57 14 51 ecomuseeruralvigneuxdebretagne@gmail.com

English :

Special Christmas workshop

