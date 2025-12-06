ATELIER DÉCORATIONS DE NOEL Ecomusée Rural du Pays Nantais Vigneux-de-Bretagne
Ecomusée Rural du Pays Nantais 81 Rue Anne de Bretagne Vigneux-de-Bretagne Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2025-12-22
fin : 2025-12-22
2025-12-22
Atelier special noël
Réservation obligatoire .
+33 2 40 57 14 51 ecomuseeruralvigneuxdebretagne@gmail.com
English :
Special Christmas workshop
