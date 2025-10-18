Atelier découverte: CADRE-HERBIER À L’AIDE DE FLEURS PRESSÉES (Centre culturel) Brive-la-Gaillarde
31 Avenue Jean Jaurès Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze
Concevez une composition qui vous ressemble, inspirée de ressources naturelles de notre territoire.
INTERVENANTE Marine Domingues Graminette
TARIF 30 €
Le matériel est fourni // Inscription obligatoire au 05.55.74.20.51
31 Avenue Jean Jaurès Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 74 20 51
