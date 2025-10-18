Atelier découverte: CADRE-HERBIER À L’AIDE DE FLEURS PRESSÉES (Centre culturel) Brive-la-Gaillarde

Atelier découverte: CADRE-HERBIER À L’AIDE DE FLEURS PRESSÉES (Centre culturel)

Atelier découverte: CADRE-HERBIER À L’AIDE DE FLEURS PRESSÉES (Centre culturel) Brive-la-Gaillarde samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Atelier découverte: CADRE-HERBIER À L’AIDE DE FLEURS PRESSÉES (Centre culturel)

31 Avenue Jean Jaurès Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :
2025-10-18

Concevez une composition qui vous ressemble, inspirée de ressources naturelles de notre territoire.
INTERVENANTE Marine Domingues Graminette
TARIF 30 €
Le matériel est fourni // Inscription obligatoire au 05.55.74.20.51
​   .

31 Avenue Jean Jaurès Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 74 20 51 

English : Atelier découverte: CADRE-HERBIER À L’AIDE DE FLEURS PRESSÉES (Centre culturel)

German : Atelier découverte: CADRE-HERBIER À L’AIDE DE FLEURS PRESSÉES (Centre culturel)

Italiano :

Espanol : Atelier découverte: CADRE-HERBIER À L’AIDE DE FLEURS PRESSÉES (Centre culturel)

L’événement Atelier découverte: CADRE-HERBIER À L’AIDE DE FLEURS PRESSÉES (Centre culturel) Brive-la-Gaillarde a été mis à jour le 2025-09-22 par Brive Tourisme