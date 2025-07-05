ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE ÉCRIRE AVEC UNE OEUVRE D’ART GUSTAVE FAYET ET LE JAPON – Béziers, 5 juillet 2025 07:00, Béziers.
Participez à un atelier d’écriture créative, un moment convivial et stimulant pour explorer les mots et l’imaginaire. Ouvert à tous, sans expérience préalable en écriture.
Avec Sylvie Marletta, animatrice d’ateliers d’écriture diplômée de l’Université Paul Valéry Montpellier 3, Musées de Béziers.
9 rue du Capus
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 81 60
English :
Take part in a creative writing workshop, a friendly and stimulating way to explore words and the imaginary. Open to all with no previous writing experience.
German :
Nehmen Sie an einem Workshop zum kreativen Schreiben teil, einem geselligen und anregenden Moment, um Worte und Fantasie zu erforschen. Offen für alle, ohne vorherige Schreiberfahrung.
Italiano :
Partecipate a un laboratorio di scrittura creativa, un modo divertente e stimolante per esplorare le parole e l’immaginazione. Aperto a tutti, senza precedenti esperienze di scrittura.
Espanol :
Participe en un taller de escritura creativa, una forma divertida y estimulante de explorar las palabras y la imaginación. Abierto a todos sin experiencia previa en escritura.
