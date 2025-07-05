ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE ÉCRIRE AVEC UNE OEUVRE D’ART GUSTAVE FAYET ET LE JAPON – Béziers, 5 juillet 2025 07:00, Béziers.

Hérault

ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE ÉCRIRE AVEC UNE OEUVRE D’ART GUSTAVE FAYET ET LE JAPON 9 rue du Capus Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Début : 2025-07-05

fin : 2025-07-05

2025-07-05

Participez à un atelier d’écriture créative, un moment convivial et stimulant pour explorer les mots et l’imaginaire. Ouvert à tous, sans expérience préalable en écriture.

Avec Sylvie Marletta, animatrice d’ateliers d’écriture diplômée de l’Université Paul Valéry Montpellier 3, Musées de Béziers.

Payant Inscription obligatoire. .

9 rue du Capus

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 81 60

English :

Take part in a creative writing workshop, a friendly and stimulating way to explore words and the imaginary. Open to all with no previous writing experience.

German :

Nehmen Sie an einem Workshop zum kreativen Schreiben teil, einem geselligen und anregenden Moment, um Worte und Fantasie zu erforschen. Offen für alle, ohne vorherige Schreiberfahrung.

Italiano :

Partecipate a un laboratorio di scrittura creativa, un modo divertente e stimolante per esplorare le parole e l’immaginazione. Aperto a tutti, senza precedenti esperienze di scrittura.

Espanol :

Participe en un taller de escritura creativa, una forma divertida y estimulante de explorar las palabras y la imaginación. Abierto a todos sin experiencia previa en escritura.

