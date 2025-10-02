ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE Marseillan

ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE Marseillan jeudi 2 octobre 2025.

ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE

Place du 14 juillet Marseillan Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-02

fin : 2025-11-06

Date(s) :

2025-10-02 2025-11-06 2025-12-04

Laissez voyager votre imagination etvenez-nousrejoindre autour des mots ! Ensemble partageons un vécu, une histoire, un récit ou encore une aventure d’une autre réalité !

Laissez voyager votre imagination et venez-nous rejoindre autour des mots ! Ensemble partageons un vécu, une histoire, un récit ou encore une aventure d’une autre réalité ! Public adulte/ado .

Place du 14 juillet Marseillan 34340 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 01 73 14 mediatheque.marseillan@agglopole.fr

English :

Let your imagination take flight, and come and join us around words! Let’s share an experience, a story, a tale or an adventure from another reality!

German :

Lassen Sie Ihrer Fantasie freien Lauf und schließen Sie sich uns an, wenn es um Worte geht! Lassen Sie uns gemeinsam ein Erlebnis, eine Geschichte, eine Erzählung oder ein Abenteuer aus einer anderen Realität teilen!

Italiano :

Lasciate che la vostra immaginazione prenda il volo e unitevi a noi intorno alle parole! Insieme, condividiamo una storia, un’avventura da un’altra realtà!

Espanol :

Deja volar tu imaginación y únete a nosotros en torno a las palabras Juntos, compartamos una historia, ¡una aventura de otra realidad!

L’événement ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE Marseillan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par OLD Hérault OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU SETE