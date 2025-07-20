Atelier d’exploration Chilhac

Atelier d’exploration Chilhac dimanche 20 juillet 2025.

Atelier d’exploration

Chilhac Haute-Loire

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif tout doux: 10 euros

Tarif équilibre: 20 euros

Tarif abondance: 30 euros

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-20 10:30:00

fin : 2025-07-20 15:30:00

2025-07-20

Atelier d’exploration par l’écriture, le mouvement, la voix, au café associatif Helmouth.

Un jeu et des explorations avec les mots, le corps, la voix.

¨Repas tiré du sac.

.

Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 43 98 67 78 helmouthassociation@gmail.com

English :

Exploratory workshop using writing, movement and voice, at the Helmouth community café.

Play and exploration with words, body and voice.

¨From-bag lunch.

German :

Workshop zur Erkundung durch Schreiben, Bewegung und Stimme im Café associatif Helmouth.

Ein Spiel und Erkundungen mit Worten, dem Körper und der Stimme.

¨Essen aus der Tasche.

Italiano :

Un laboratorio che esplora la scrittura, il movimento e la voce, presso l’Helmouth community café.

Un gioco ed esplorazioni con parole, corpo e voce.

pranzo al sacco.

Espanol :

Un taller que explora la escritura, el movimiento y la voz, en el café comunitario de Helmouth.

Un juego y exploraciones con palabras, cuerpo, voz.

¨From-bag lunch.

