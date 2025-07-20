Atelier d’exploration Chilhac
Atelier d’exploration Chilhac dimanche 20 juillet 2025.
Atelier d’exploration
Chilhac Haute-Loire
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif tout doux: 10 euros
Tarif équilibre: 20 euros
Tarif abondance: 30 euros
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-20 10:30:00
fin : 2025-07-20 15:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-20
Atelier d’exploration par l’écriture, le mouvement, la voix, au café associatif Helmouth.
Un jeu et des explorations avec les mots, le corps, la voix.
¨Repas tiré du sac.
Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 43 98 67 78 helmouthassociation@gmail.com
English :
Exploratory workshop using writing, movement and voice, at the Helmouth community café.
Play and exploration with words, body and voice.
¨From-bag lunch.
German :
Workshop zur Erkundung durch Schreiben, Bewegung und Stimme im Café associatif Helmouth.
Ein Spiel und Erkundungen mit Worten, dem Körper und der Stimme.
¨Essen aus der Tasche.
Italiano :
Un laboratorio che esplora la scrittura, il movimento e la voce, presso l’Helmouth community café.
Un gioco ed esplorazioni con parole, corpo e voce.
pranzo al sacco.
Espanol :
Un taller que explora la escritura, el movimiento y la voz, en el café comunitario de Helmouth.
Un juego y exploraciones con palabras, cuerpo, voz.
¨From-bag lunch.
L’événement Atelier d’exploration Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-07 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier