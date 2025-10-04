Atelier d’improvisation Bibliothèque Les 7 Lieux Bayeux

Atelier d’improvisation Bibliothèque Les 7 Lieux Bayeux samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Atelier d’improvisation Samedi 4 octobre, 10h30 Bibliothèque Les 7 Lieux Calvados

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-10-04T10:30:00 – 2025-10-04T12:00:00

Fin : 2025-10-04T10:30:00 – 2025-10-04T12:00:00

Vous avez toujours rêvé de vous essayer au théâtre mais bon, apprendre un texte… non merci ! Cet atelier est fait pour vous !

Bibliothèque Les 7 Lieux 1 Boulevard Fabian Waré, 14400 Bayeux, France

