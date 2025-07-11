Atelier d’initiation à la construction d’une BD – Chemillé-sur-Indrois, 11 juillet 2025 16:00, Chemillé-sur-Indrois.
Indre-et-Loire
Atelier d’initiation à la construction d’une BD Chemillé-sur-Indrois Indre-et-Loire
Gratuit
Début : 2025-07-11 16:00:00
fin : 2025-07-11 18:00:00
2025-07-11
Venez découvrir comment raconter une histoire, rechercher des personnages, construire des bulles et organiser l’action.
Chemillé-sur-Indrois 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 92 70 71
Come and discover how to tell a story, find characters, build bubbles and organize the action.
Erfahren Sie, wie man eine Geschichte erzählt, nach Figuren sucht, Sprechblasen baut und die Handlung organisiert.
Venite a scoprire come raccontare una storia, trovare i personaggi, costruire le bolle di dialogo e organizzare l’azione.
Ven a descubrir cómo contar una historia, encontrar personajes, construir bocadillos y organizar la acción.
