Atelier d’initiation à la construction d’une BD – Chemillé-sur-Indrois, 11 juillet 2025 16:00, Chemillé-sur-Indrois.

Indre-et-Loire

Atelier d’initiation à la construction d’une BD Chemillé-sur-Indrois Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-11 16:00:00

fin : 2025-07-11 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-11

Venez découvrir comment raconter une histoire, rechercher des personnages, construire des bulles et organiser l’action.

Venez découvrir comment raconter une histoire, rechercher des personnages, construire des bulles et organiser l’action. .

Chemillé-sur-Indrois 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 92 70 71

English :

Come and discover how to tell a story, find characters, build bubbles and organize the action.

German :

Erfahren Sie, wie man eine Geschichte erzählt, nach Figuren sucht, Sprechblasen baut und die Handlung organisiert.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire come raccontare una storia, trovare i personaggi, costruire le bolle di dialogo e organizzare l’azione.

Espanol :

Ven a descubrir cómo contar una historia, encontrar personajes, construir bocadillos y organizar la acción.

L’événement Atelier d’initiation à la construction d’une BD Chemillé-sur-Indrois a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire