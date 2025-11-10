Atelier d’Initiation à l’informatique Médiathèque Morteaux-Couliboeuf Morteaux-Coulibœuf

Atelier d’Initiation à l’informatique

Médiathèque Morteaux-Couliboeuf
9 place de la Mairie
Morteaux-Coulibœuf
Calvados

Début : 2025-11-10 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-24 16:00:00

2025-11-10 2025-11-17 2025-11-24

Découverte de l’environnement informatique, traitement de textes, tableurs, navigation sur Internet, création et consultation de messagerie, réseaux sociaux, atelier ouvert aux débutants et à tous.

Médiathèque Morteaux-Couliboeuf
9 place de la Mairie
Morteaux-Coulibœuf
14620 Calvados
Normandie
+33 2 58 11 00 00
mediatel@paysdefalaise.fr

English : Atelier d’Initiation à l’informatique

Discovery of the computer environment, word processing, spreadsheets, Internet browsing, e-mail creation and consultation, social networking, workshop open to beginners and all.

German : Atelier d’Initiation à l’informatique

Entdeckung der Computerumgebung, Textverarbeitung, Tabellenkalkulation, Surfen im Internet, Erstellen und Abrufen von E-Mails, soziale Netzwerke, offener Workshop für Anfänger und alle.

Italiano :

Scoprire l’ambiente informatico, elaborazione testi, fogli di calcolo, navigazione in Internet, creazione e consultazione di e-mail, social network, workshop aperto a principianti e a tutti.

Espanol :

Descubrimiento del entorno informático, tratamiento de textos, hojas de cálculo, navegación por Internet, creación y consulta de correo electrónico, redes sociales, taller abierto a principiantes y a todos.

