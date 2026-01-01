Atelier d’initiation au cirque

Salle Jean Moulin Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-10 14:00:00

fin : 2026-01-10 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-10

Découvre l’univers magique du cirque (jonglage, équilibre, expression corporelle…) lors d’un moment ludique et convivial ouvert à tous, petits et grands, débutants ou non. Animation proposée par l’association dunoise Celtib’arts.

.

Salle Jean Moulin Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 16 20 98 96 bmatter@laposte.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the magical world of the circus (juggling, balancing, body expression…) during a fun and friendly event open to all, young and old, beginners or not. Presented by the Dunois association Celtib’arts.

L’événement Atelier d’initiation au cirque Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-01-05 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN