Saint-Jean-de-Liversay

Atelier Diversification alimentaire menée par l’enfant

La Nouvelle Laiterie 1 route de Courçon Saint-Jean-de-Liversay Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-12 09:30:00

fin : 2026-06-26 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-12 2026-06-26

Envie d’accompagner votre bébé vers l’autonomie alimentaire en toute confiance, entouré de professionnelles de santé ? Découvrez un atelier pratique et bienveillant pour vous guider pas à pas !

Ateliers gratuits sur inscription, enfants de 3 à 12 mois.

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La Nouvelle Laiterie 1 route de Courçon Saint-Jean-de-Liversay 17170 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@aunisatlantique.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Would you like to help your baby become self-sufficient in food, with the support of health professionals? Discover a practical and caring workshop to guide you step by step!

Free workshops on registration, children from 3 to 12 months.

L’événement Atelier Diversification alimentaire menée par l’enfant Saint-Jean-de-Liversay a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Le Comptoir Local® Office de Tourisme Aunis Marais Poitevin