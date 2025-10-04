Atelier Do It Yourself initiation au tricot LOURDES Lourdes

Atelier Do It Yourself initiation au tricot

LOURDES 22 Place du Champ Commun Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-10-04 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-04 16:00:00

2025-10-04

Tout public ;

Entrée libre.

Renseignements au 05 62 94 24 21

4 octobre 2025 à 14:00

8 novembre 2025 à 14:00

6 décembre 2025 à 14:00

English :

Do It Yourself workshop: introduction to knitting

Open to all;

Free admission.

Information: 05 62 94 24 21

All dates:

october 4, 2025 at 2:00 pm

november 8, 2025 at 2:00 pm

december 6, 2025 at 14:00

German :

Do It Yourself-Workshop: Einführung ins Stricken

Alle Altersgruppen ;

Freier Eintritt.

Informationen unter 05 62 94 24 21

Alle Daten:

4. Oktober 2025 um 14:00 Uhr

8. November 2025 um 14:00 Uhr

6. Dezember 2025 um 14:00 Uhr

Italiano :

Laboratorio fai da te: introduzione al lavoro a maglia

Adatto a tutti;

Ingresso libero.

Informazioni: 05 62 94 24 21

Tutte le date:

4 ottobre 2025 alle 14:00

8 novembre 2025 alle 14:00

6 dicembre 2025 alle 14:00

Espanol :

Taller Do It Yourself: iniciación al punto

Apto para todos los públicos;

Entrada gratuita.

Información: 05 62 94 24 21

Todas las fechas:

4 de octubre de 2025 a las 14:00

8 de noviembre de 2025 a las 14:00

6 de diciembre de 2025 a las 14:00

