Atelier Do It Yourself initiation au tricot LOURDES Lourdes

LOURDES 22 Place du Champ Commun Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-10-04 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-04 16:00:00
2025-10-04
Atelier Do It Yourself initiation au tricot
Tout public ;
Entrée libre.
Renseignements au 05 62 94 24 21
4 octobre 2025 à 14:00
8 novembre 2025 à 14:00
6 décembre 2025 à 14:00
LOURDES 22 Place du Champ Commun Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 94 24 21
English :
Do It Yourself workshop: introduction to knitting
Open to all;
Free admission.
Information: 05 62 94 24 21
All dates:
october 4, 2025 at 2:00 pm
november 8, 2025 at 2:00 pm
december 6, 2025 at 14:00
German :
Do It Yourself-Workshop: Einführung ins Stricken
Alle Altersgruppen ;
Freier Eintritt.
Informationen unter 05 62 94 24 21
Alle Daten:
4. Oktober 2025 um 14:00 Uhr
8. November 2025 um 14:00 Uhr
6. Dezember 2025 um 14:00 Uhr
Italiano :
Laboratorio fai da te: introduzione al lavoro a maglia
Adatto a tutti;
Ingresso libero.
Informazioni: 05 62 94 24 21
Tutte le date:
4 ottobre 2025 alle 14:00
8 novembre 2025 alle 14:00
6 dicembre 2025 alle 14:00
Espanol :
Taller Do It Yourself: iniciación al punto
Apto para todos los públicos;
Entrada gratuita.
Información: 05 62 94 24 21
Todas las fechas:
4 de octubre de 2025 a las 14:00
8 de noviembre de 2025 a las 14:00
6 de diciembre de 2025 a las 14:00
