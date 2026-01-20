Atelier Do It Yourself initiation au tricot LOURDES Lourdes

Atelier Do It Yourself initiation au tricot

LOURDES 22 Place du Champ Commun Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-02-07 14:15:00

fin : 2026-02-07 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-07

Atelier Do It Yourself initiation au tricot

Tout public ;

Entrée libre.

Renseignements au 05 62 94 24 21

LOURDES 22 Place du Champ Commun Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 94 24 21

English :

Do It Yourself workshop: introduction to knitting

Open to all;

Free admission.

Information: 05 62 94 24 21

