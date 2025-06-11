Atelier du mercredi – Médiathèque du Bugue Le Bugue, 11 juin 2025 14:00, Le Bugue.
Dordogne
Atelier du mercredi Médiathèque du Bugue 1 place du 19 mars 1962 Le Bugue Dordogne
Au programme
Atelier Aqua Gel 3D
Atelier Scrapbooking.
Ouvert à tous.
Le Bugue 24260 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 38 02 51 59 contact@associationlapetitemaison.fr
English : Atelier du mercredi
Program:
3D Aqua Gel workshop
Scrapbooking workshop.
Open to all.
German : Atelier du mercredi
Auf dem Programm stehen:
Aqua Gel 3D-Workshop
Workshop Scrapbooking.
Offen für alle.
Italiano :
In programma:
Laboratorio di Aqua Gel 3D
Laboratorio di scrapbooking.
Aperto a tutti.
Espanol : Atelier du mercredi
En el programa:
Taller de Aqua Gel 3D
Taller de scrapbooking.
Abierto a todos.
