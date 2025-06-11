Atelier du mercredi – Médiathèque du Bugue Le Bugue, 11 juin 2025 14:00, Le Bugue.

Dordogne

Atelier du mercredi  Médiathèque du Bugue 1 place du 19 mars 1962 Le Bugue Dordogne

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-11 14:00:00
fin : 2025-06-11 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-06-11

Au programme
Atelier Aqua Gel 3D
Atelier Scrapbooking.

Ouvert à tous.
Médiathèque du Bugue 1 place du 19 mars 1962
Le Bugue 24260 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 38 02 51 59  contact@associationlapetitemaison.fr

English : Atelier du mercredi

Program:
3D Aqua Gel workshop
Scrapbooking workshop.

Open to all.

German : Atelier du mercredi

Auf dem Programm stehen:
Aqua Gel 3D-Workshop
Workshop Scrapbooking.

Offen für alle.

Italiano :

In programma:
Laboratorio di Aqua Gel 3D
Laboratorio di scrapbooking.

Aperto a tutti.

Espanol : Atelier du mercredi

En el programa:
Taller de Aqua Gel 3D
Taller de scrapbooking.

Abierto a todos.

