ATELIER DVA À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Station de Superbagnères Saint-Aventin

ATELIER DVA À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES

Station de Superbagnères ACCUEIL DE LA STATION Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-10 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-18 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-10 2026-02-18 2026-02-26 2026-03-06

Atelier gratuit de Détection de Victime d’Avalanche.

Encadré par les pisteurs-secouristes de Luchon-Superbagnères, initiez-vous à l’utilisation du Détecteur de Victime d’Avalanche de façon ludique et gagnez des cadeaux.

Rdv devant le bureau d’accueil. .

Station de Superbagnères ACCUEIL DE LA STATION Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

Free Avalanche Victim Detection workshop.

Supervised by the Luchon-Superbagnères ski patrol, learn how to use the Avalanche Victim Detector in a fun way and win prizes.

