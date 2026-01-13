ATELIER DVA À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Station de Superbagnères Saint-Aventin
ATELIER DVA À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Station de Superbagnères Saint-Aventin mardi 10 février 2026.
Début : 2026-02-10 14:00:00
fin : 2026-02-18 16:00:00
2026-02-10 2026-02-18 2026-02-26 2026-03-06
Atelier gratuit de Détection de Victime d’Avalanche.
Encadré par les pisteurs-secouristes de Luchon-Superbagnères, initiez-vous à l’utilisation du Détecteur de Victime d’Avalanche de façon ludique et gagnez des cadeaux.
Rdv devant le bureau d’accueil. .
+33 5 61 79 97 00
Free Avalanche Victim Detection workshop.
Supervised by the Luchon-Superbagnères ski patrol, learn how to use the Avalanche Victim Detector in a fun way and win prizes.
