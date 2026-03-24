Atelier éducatif sur les oiseaux

Théding Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

8

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-04-08 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-08 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-08

Unis pour la Terre et son Club Nature proposent un atelier éducatif passionnant sur le thème des oiseaux et du printemps, aux enfants de 6 à 11 ans. Les parents seront les bienvenus. Venez nombreux pour vivre un bon moment avec votre enfant, dans une bonne ambiance chaleureuse. Inscription obligatoire.Enfants

8 .

Théding 57450 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 50 70 40 86

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English :

Unis pour la Terre and its Nature Club are offering an exciting educational workshop on the theme of birds and spring, for children aged 6 to 11. Parents are also welcome. Come one, come all to have a great time with your child, in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Registration required.

L’événement Atelier éducatif sur les oiseaux Théding a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par FORBACH TOURISME