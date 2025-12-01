Atelier enfant sapin de Noël en chocolat Dunières
Atelier enfant sapin de Noël en chocolat Dunières dimanche 21 décembre 2025.
Atelier enfant sapin de Noël en chocolat
Au 8ème jour Dunières Haute-Loire
Tarif : 39 – 39 – 39 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-21 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-21
Date(s) :
2025-12-21
15h: réalisation d’un sapin de Noël en chocolat. Atelier pour les enfants
39€.
Réservation obligatoire 04 63 75 00 32
Places limitées
.
Au 8ème jour Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 63 75 00 32
English :
3pm: making a chocolate Christmas tree. Workshop for children
39?.
Booking essential: 04 63 75 00 32
Limited places
German :
15 Uhr: Herstellung eines Weihnachtsbaums aus Schokolade. Workshop für Kinder
39?.
Reservierung erforderlich: 04 63 75 00 32
Begrenzte Plätze
Italiano :
ore 15.00: realizzazione di un albero di Natale di cioccolato. Laboratorio per bambini
39?.
Prenotazione obbligatoria: 04 63 75 00 32
Posti limitati
Espanol :
15.00 h: elaboración de un árbol de Navidad de chocolate. Taller para niños
39?.
Imprescindible reservar: 04 63 75 00 32
Plazas limitadas
L’événement Atelier enfant sapin de Noël en chocolat Dunières a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme