Atelier enfants Bas-relief cheval de hussard TARBES Tarbes

Atelier enfants Bas-relief cheval de hussard

TARBES Rue Achile Jubinal Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-11 14:30:00

fin : 2026-02-11

Date(s) :

2026-02-11

Modèle un bas-relief en pâte polymère sur le thème du cheval de hussard

RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE

Ateliers de pratique et de création artistique autour de collections ou d’expositions temporaires.

Ces ateliers offrent aux enfants et ados la possibilité de s’initier à diverses techniques telles que le dessin, la peinture tout en découvrant le musée.

Les P’tits Artistes se transforment en Aventuriers de l’art !

English :

Model a polymer clay bas-relief on the theme of the hussar horse

RESERVATION ESSENTIAL

Workshops in artistic practice and creation based on collections or temporary exhibitions.

These workshops offer children and teenagers the chance to learn various techniques such as drawing and painting, while discovering the museum.

P’tits Artistes turn into Art Adventurers!

German :

Modell eines Basreliefs aus Polymerpaste zum Thema Husarenpferd

RESERVIERUNG ERFORDERLICH

Workshops zur künstlerischen Praxis und Gestaltung rund um Sammlungen oder Sonderausstellungen.

Diese Workshops bieten Kindern und Jugendlichen die Möglichkeit, verschiedene Techniken wie Zeichnen oder Malen zu erlernen und gleichzeitig das Museum zu entdecken.

Die P’tits Artistes verwandeln sich in Aventuriers de l’art!

Italiano :

Modello di bassorilievo in argilla polimerica sul tema del cavallo ussaro

PRENOTAZIONE OBBLIGATORIA

Laboratori di pratica e creazione artistica basati sulle collezioni o sulle mostre temporanee.

Questi laboratori offrono a bambini e ragazzi la possibilità di cimentarsi in varie tecniche come il disegno e la pittura, scoprendo il museo.

I P’tits Artistes diventano avventurieri dell’arte!

Espanol :

Modelo en bajorrelieve de arcilla polimérica sobre el tema del caballo húsar

RESERVA OBLIGATORIA

Talleres de práctica y creación artística a partir de colecciones o exposiciones temporales.

Estos talleres ofrecen a los niños y adolescentes la oportunidad de probar diversas técnicas, como el dibujo y la pintura, mientras descubren el museo.

Los P’tits Artistes se convierten en ¡Aventureros del Arte!

