Atelier enfants Forêt en peinture TARBES Tarbes

Atelier enfants Forêt en peinture

TARBES Rue Achile Jubinal Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-17 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-17

Date(s) :

2025-12-17

Zoome et peins sur le thème de la forêt.

RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE

Ateliers de pratique et de création artistique autour de collections ou d’expositions temporaires.

Ces ateliers offrent aux enfants et ados la possibilité de s’initier à diverses techniques telles que le dessin, la peinture tout en découvrant le musée.

Les P’tits Artistes se transforment en Aventuriers de l’art !

.

TARBES Rue Achile Jubinal Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 44 36 96 publics.musees@mairie-tarbes.fr

English :

Zoom in and paint on the theme of the forest.

BOOKING ESSENTIAL

Workshops in artistic practice and creation based on collections or temporary exhibitions.

These workshops offer children and teenagers the chance to learn various techniques such as drawing and painting, while discovering the museum.

P’tits Artistes turn into Art Adventurers!

German :

Zoome und male zum Thema Wald .

RESERVIERUNG ERFORDERLICH

Workshops zur künstlerischen Praxis und Kreation rund um Sammlungen oder Sonderausstellungen.

Diese Workshops bieten Kindern und Jugendlichen die Möglichkeit, verschiedene Techniken wie Zeichnen oder Malen zu erlernen und gleichzeitig das Museum zu entdecken.

Die P’tits Artistes verwandeln sich in Aventuriers de l’art!

Italiano :

Ingrandire e dipingere sul tema della foresta.

PRENOTAZIONE OBBLIGATORIA

Laboratori di pratica e creazione artistica basati sulle collezioni o sulle mostre temporanee.

Questi laboratori offrono a bambini e ragazzi la possibilità di cimentarsi in varie tecniche come il disegno e la pittura, scoprendo il museo.

I P’tits Artistes diventano avventurieri dell’arte!

Espanol :

Acércate y pinta sobre el tema del bosque.

IMPRESCINDIBLE RESERVAR

Talleres de práctica y creación artística a partir de colecciones o exposiciones temporales.

Estos talleres ofrecen a los niños y adolescentes la oportunidad de probar diversas técnicas, como el dibujo y la pintura, mientras descubren el museo.

Los P’tits Artistes se convierten en ¡Aventureros del Arte!

L’événement Atelier enfants Forêt en peinture Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65