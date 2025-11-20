Atelier enfants Gravure de pêcheurs TARBES Tarbes

Atelier enfants Gravure de pêcheurs

TARBES Rue Achile Jubinal Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-21 14:30:00

fin : 2026-01-21

Date(s) :

2026-01-21

Grave et peins une oeuvre sur le thème des pêcheurs de l’exposition temporaire.

RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE

Ateliers de pratique et de création artistique autour de collections ou d’expositions temporaires.

Ces ateliers offrent aux enfants et ados la possibilité de s’initier à diverses techniques telles que le dessin, la peinture tout en découvrant le musée.

Les P’tits Artistes se transforment en Aventuriers de l’art !

.

TARBES Rue Achile Jubinal Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 44 36 96 publics.musees@mairie-tarbes.fr

English :

Engrave and paint a work on the theme of the fishermen in the temporary exhibition.

RESERVATION ESSENTIAL

Workshops in artistic practice and creation around collections or temporary exhibitions.

These workshops offer children and teenagers the chance to learn various techniques such as drawing and painting, while discovering the museum.

P’tits Artistes turn into Art Adventurers!

German :

Ritzt und malt ein Werk zum Thema Fischer aus der Sonderausstellung.

RESERVIERUNG ERFORDERLICH

Workshops zur künstlerischen Praxis und Kreation rund um Sammlungen oder Sonderausstellungen.

Diese Workshops bieten Kindern und Jugendlichen die Möglichkeit, verschiedene Techniken wie Zeichnen oder Malen zu erlernen und dabei das Museum zu entdecken.

Die P’tits Artistes verwandeln sich in Aventuriers de l’art!

Italiano :

Incidere e dipingere un’opera sul tema dei pescatori della mostra temporanea.

PRENOTAZIONE OBBLIGATORIA

Laboratori di pratica e creazione artistica basati sulle collezioni o sulle mostre temporanee.

Questi laboratori offrono a bambini e ragazzi la possibilità di cimentarsi in varie tecniche come il disegno e la pittura, scoprendo il museo.

I P’tits Artistes diventano avventurieri dell’arte!

Espanol :

Grabe y pinte una obra sobre el tema de los pescadores de la exposición temporal.

RESERVA OBLIGATORIA

Talleres de práctica y creación artística a partir de colecciones o exposiciones temporales.

Estos talleres ofrecen a los niños y adolescentes la oportunidad de probar diversas técnicas, como el dibujo y la pintura, mientras descubren el museo.

Los P’tits Artistes se convierten en ¡Aventureros del Arte!

L’événement Atelier enfants Gravure de pêcheurs Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65