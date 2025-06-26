Atelier Etegami Galerie Résonances Le Tréport 26 juin 2025 09:30

Seine-Maritime

Atelier Etegami Galerie Résonances 5/7 rue de la Tour Le Tréport Seine-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-26 09:30:00

fin : 2025-06-26 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-26

Originaire du Japon, l’Etegami est un art accessible à tous, alliant aquarelle intuitive, calligraphie poétique et expression personnelle. Les participants réalisent de petites cartes illustrées, souvent offertes ou envoyées, qui capturent l’instant présent avec sincérité et simplicité.

Cet atelier est ouvert à tous, débutants comme initiés, dans une ambiance conviviale et bienveillante. Aucun prérequis artistique n’est nécessaire. Tout le matériel est fourni, et une pause thé est offerte pour prolonger l’échange. Réservation indispensable –

Prix 35€/personne

Originaire du Japon, l’Etegami est un art accessible à tous, alliant aquarelle intuitive, calligraphie poétique et expression personnelle. Les participants réalisent de petites cartes illustrées, souvent offertes ou envoyées, qui capturent l’instant présent avec sincérité et simplicité.

Cet atelier est ouvert à tous, débutants comme initiés, dans une ambiance conviviale et bienveillante. Aucun prérequis artistique n’est nécessaire. Tout le matériel est fourni, et une pause thé est offerte pour prolonger l’échange. Réservation indispensable –

Prix 35€/personne .

Galerie Résonances 5/7 rue de la Tour

Le Tréport 76470 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 7 72 06 46 28

English : Atelier Etegami

Originating in Japan, Etegami is an art form accessible to all, combining intuitive watercolor, poetic calligraphy and personal expression. Participants create small illustrated cards, often given or sent, that capture the present moment with sincerity and simplicity.

This workshop is open to all, beginners and advanced alike, in a friendly, caring atmosphere. No artistic prerequisites are necessary. All materials are provided, and a tea break is offered to prolong the exchange. Reservations essential

Price 35?/person

German :

Etegami stammt aus Japan und ist eine für alle zugängliche Kunstform, die intuitive Aquarellmalerei, poetische Kalligraphie und persönlichen Ausdruck miteinander verbindet. Die Teilnehmer fertigen kleine Bildkarten an, die oft verschenkt oder verschickt werden und den Augenblick auf ehrliche und einfache Weise festhalten.

Dieser Workshop ist offen für alle, Anfänger wie Fortgeschrittene, und findet in einer freundlichen und wohlwollenden Atmosphäre statt. Es sind keine künstlerischen Vorkenntnisse erforderlich. Alle Materialien werden zur Verfügung gestellt und eine Teepause wird angeboten, um den Austausch zu verlängern. Eine Reservierung ist unerlässlich

Preis 35/Person

Italiano :

Originario del Giappone, l’Etegami è una forma d’arte accessibile a tutti, che combina acquerello intuitivo, calligrafia poetica ed espressione personale. I partecipanti creano piccoli biglietti illustrati, spesso regalati o inviati, che catturano il momento presente con sincerità e semplicità.

Questo workshop è aperto a tutti, principianti e avanzati, in un’atmosfera amichevole e attenta. Non sono necessari prerequisiti artistici. Tutti i materiali sono forniti e viene offerta una pausa tè per prolungare la discussione. La prenotazione è essenziale

Prezzo 35€ a persona

Espanol :

Originario de Japón, el Etegami es una forma de arte accesible a todos, que combina la acuarela intuitiva, la caligrafía poética y la expresión personal. Los participantes crean pequeñas tarjetas ilustradas, a menudo regaladas o enviadas, que capturan el momento presente con sinceridad y sencillez.

Este taller está abierto a todos, principiantes y avanzados, en un ambiente cordial y afectuoso. No son necesarios requisitos artísticos previos. Se proporcionarán todos los materiales y se ofrecerá una pausa para tomar el té y prolongar el debate. Imprescindible reservar –

Precio 35€ por persona

L’événement Atelier Etegami Le Tréport a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par Office de Tourisme Destination Le Tréport Mers