Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile CCSTI Lacq-Odyssée Mourenx

Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile

Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile CCSTI Lacq-Odyssée Mourenx mercredi 17 septembre 2025.

Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile

CCSTI Lacq-Odyssée 2 avenue Charles Moureu Mourenx Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-17
fin : 2025-09-17

Date(s) :
2025-09-17

Des machines de découpe numérique, un brin de créativité, un soupçon d’ingéniosité, pour la création de
tee-shirts personnalisés et floqués.   .

CCSTI Lacq-Odyssée 2 avenue Charles Moureu Mourenx 64150 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 80 58 85 

English : Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile

German : Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile

Italiano :

Espanol : Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile

L’événement Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile Mourenx a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par OT Coeur de Béarn