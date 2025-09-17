Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile CCSTI Lacq-Odyssée Mourenx
Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile CCSTI Lacq-Odyssée Mourenx mercredi 17 septembre 2025.
Atelier Fablab personnalise ton tee-shirt grâce au flocage textile
CCSTI Lacq-Odyssée 2 avenue Charles Moureu Mourenx Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Des machines de découpe numérique, un brin de créativité, un soupçon d’ingéniosité, pour la création de
tee-shirts personnalisés et floqués. .
CCSTI Lacq-Odyssée 2 avenue Charles Moureu Mourenx 64150 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 80 58 85
