Atelier floral Centre de table Noël Zone commercial Carrefour Mours-Saint-Eusèbe
Atelier floral Centre de table Noël Zone commercial Carrefour Mours-Saint-Eusèbe vendredi 19 décembre 2025.
Atelier floral Centre de table Noël
Zone commercial Carrefour Crealy Fleurs Mours-Saint-Eusèbe Drôme
Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-19 10:30:00
fin : 2025-12-20 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-19 2025-12-20
Atelier uniquement pour adultes sur réservation par téléphone ou en boutique validé après règlement
.
Zone commercial Carrefour Crealy Fleurs Mours-Saint-Eusèbe 26540 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 99 79
English :
Workshop for adults only, booked by telephone or in-store, validated after payment
German :
Workshop nur für Erwachsene mit Reservierung per Telefon oder in der Boutique gültig nach Bezahlung
Italiano :
Laboratorio per adulti solo su prenotazione telefonica o in negozio, convalidato dopo il pagamento
Espanol :
Taller sólo para adultos previa reserva por teléfono o en la tienda, validada tras el pago
L’événement Atelier floral Centre de table Noël Mours-Saint-Eusèbe a été mis à jour le 2025-11-21 par Valence Romans Tourisme