Atelier floral Centre de table Noël Zone commercial Carrefour Mours-Saint-Eusèbe

Atelier floral Centre de table Noël

Zone commercial Carrefour Crealy Fleurs Mours-Saint-Eusèbe Drôme

Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-19 10:30:00

fin : 2025-12-20 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-19 2025-12-20

Atelier uniquement pour adultes sur réservation par téléphone ou en boutique validé après règlement

Zone commercial Carrefour Crealy Fleurs Mours-Saint-Eusèbe 26540 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 99 79

English :

Workshop for adults only, booked by telephone or in-store, validated after payment

German :

Workshop nur für Erwachsene mit Reservierung per Telefon oder in der Boutique gültig nach Bezahlung

Italiano :

Laboratorio per adulti solo su prenotazione telefonica o in negozio, convalidato dopo il pagamento

Espanol :

Taller sólo para adultos previa reserva por teléfono o en la tienda, validada tras el pago

