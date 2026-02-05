Atelier floral d’or et de lavande, l’immortel bouquet suspendu Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Atelier floral d’or et de lavande, l’immortel bouquet suspendu

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-20 14:30:00

fin : 2026-05-20 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-20

Atelier animé par Marie Oubradous autour de la création d’un bouquet suspendu, capturant les couleurs et les parfums de la garrigue.

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Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

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English : Floral workshop: the timeless hanging bouquet of gold and lavender

Workshop led by Marie Oubradous focusing on the creation of a hanging bouquet, capturing the colours and scents of the garrigue.



Join Marie Oubradous and delve into the heart of the Massif des Maures, where the hills glow with the purple of lavender, the gold of santolina, and the vibrant greens of spring. In this floral workshop, you’ll learn to create a hanging bouquet, capturing the light, colors, and scents of the garrigue. With precise movements and free-flowing inspiration, each flower and aromatic sprig becomes a burst of color, a fragrant note.



A convivial, sensory, and creative experience awaits, where Mediterranean nature transforms into a palette. Leave with a colorful bouquet that tells the story of the Massif des Maures’ soul.

Come and experience it for yourself: breathe in, smell, create, and be amazed!

L’événement Atelier floral d’or et de lavande, l’immortel bouquet suspendu Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime