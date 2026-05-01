Atelier floral Germay
Atelier floral Germay samedi 9 mai 2026.
Germay
Atelier floral
Village de Germay Germay Haute-Marne
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09
fin : 2026-05-09
Date(s) :
2026-05-09
Tout public
Venez participer à un atelier floral proposé par l’association Etap 52 qui aura lieu à Germay à partir de 14h30 !
Inscription obligatoire .
Village de Germay Germay 52230 Haute-Marne Grand Est +33 6 77 37 20 83 contact@etap52.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Atelier floral Germay a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Antenne de Joinville