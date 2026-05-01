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Atelier floral Germay

Atelier floral Germay

Atelier floral Germay samedi 9 mai 2026.

Adresse : Village de Germay

Ville : 52230 Germay

Département : Haute-Marne

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Tarif : 0 0 Tarif de base plein tarif Tarif de base

Germay

Atelier floral

Village de Germay Germay Haute-Marne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09
fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :
2026-05-09

Tout public
Venez participer à un atelier floral proposé par l’association Etap 52 qui aura lieu à Germay à partir de 14h30 !
Inscription obligatoire   .

Village de Germay Germay 52230 Haute-Marne Grand Est +33 6 77 37 20 83  contact@etap52.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Atelier floral Germay a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Antenne de Joinville