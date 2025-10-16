Atelier formation « Comment communiquer quand les esprits s’échauffent ? » Rodez
Atelier formation « Comment communiquer quand les esprits s’échauffent ? » Rodez jeudi 16 octobre 2025.
Atelier formation « Comment communiquer quand les esprits s’échauffent ? »
200 Rue du Théodore Mathieu Rodez Aveyron
Début : Jeudi 2025-10-16
Animé par Gwenann Le Roux, formatrice en techniques de communication, coach et auteure du roman « La Br_che Communiquer est un sport ».
Développez vos compétences en communication pour désamorcer les tensions et non-dits.
Programme
9h00 Accueil et Petit-déjeuner
9h30-11h00 Atelier formation
11h00-11h30 Échange avec l’intervenant
English :
Hosted by Gwenann Le Roux, trainer in communication techniques, coach and author of the novel « La Br_che Communiquer est un sport ».
German :
Moderiert von Gwenann Le Roux, Trainerin für Kommunikationstechniken, Coach und Autorin des Romans « La Br_che Kommunizieren ist ein Sport ».
Italiano :
Ospite Gwenann Le Roux, formatrice in tecniche di comunicazione, coach e autrice del romanzo « La Br_che Communiquer est un sport ».
Espanol :
Presentado por Gwenann Le Roux, formadora en técnicas de comunicación, coach y autora de la novela « La Br_che Communiquer est un sport ».
