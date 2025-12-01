Atelier furoshiki Bibliothèque Nozay
Atelier furoshiki Bibliothèque Nozay samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Atelier furoshiki
Début : 2025-12-13 10:30:00
fin : 2025-12-13 12:30:00
2025-12-13
Un moment pour plonger dans la magie de Noël
Valérie Blanchard, animatrice prévention déchets à la Com’ Com’ de Nozay, vous apprend à emballer vos cadeaux de manière durable grâce à la technique japonaise du furoshiki
Public ados/adultes
Gratuit
Sur inscription .
Bibliothèque 21 Rue Alexis Létourneau Nozay 44170 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 79 31 65 bibliotheques@cc-nozay.fr
English :
A moment to immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas
German :
Ein Moment, um in den Zauber von Weihnachten einzutauchen
Italiano :
Un momento per immergersi nella magia del Natale
Espanol :
Un momento para sumergirse en la magia de la Navidad
