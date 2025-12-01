Atelier furoshiki Bibliothèque Nozay

Atelier furoshiki

Bibliothèque 21 Rue Alexis Létourneau Nozay Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 10:30:00

fin : 2025-12-13 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Un moment pour plonger dans la magie de Noël

Valérie Blanchard, animatrice prévention déchets à la Com’ Com’ de Nozay, vous apprend à emballer vos cadeaux de manière durable grâce à la technique japonaise du furoshiki

Public ados/adultes

Gratuit

Sur inscription .

Bibliothèque 21 Rue Alexis Létourneau Nozay 44170 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 79 31 65 bibliotheques@cc-nozay.fr

English :

A moment to immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas

German :

Ein Moment, um in den Zauber von Weihnachten einzutauchen

Italiano :

Un momento per immergersi nella magia del Natale

Espanol :

Un momento para sumergirse en la magia de la Navidad

L’événement Atelier furoshiki Nozay a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt