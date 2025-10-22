Atelier Gourmand Brownie d’Halloween Pontonx-sur-l’Adour
3 Rue de Pion Pontonx-sur-l’Adour Landes
Participe à un atelier gourmand dans une ambiance conviviale. Un moment parfait pour découvrir, échanger et repartir avec vos créations sucrées !
3 Rue de Pion Pontonx-sur-l’Adour 40465 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 88 80 74 65 contact@lacowo.fr
English : Atelier Gourmand Brownie d’Halloween
Take part in a gourmet workshop in a friendly atmosphere. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover, exchange ideas and leave with your own sweet creations!
German : Atelier Gourmand Brownie d’Halloween
Nimm an einem Gourmet-Workshop in einer geselligen Atmosphäre teil. Ein perfekter Moment, um zu entdecken, sich auszutauschen und mit deinen süßen Kreationen nach Hause zu gehen!?
Italiano :
Partecipate a un laboratorio gastronomico in un’atmosfera amichevole. Un momento perfetto per scoprire, scambiare e lasciare le vostre dolci creazioni!
Espanol : Atelier Gourmand Brownie d’Halloween
Participe en un taller gastronómico en un ambiente agradable. ¡Un momento perfecto para descubrir, intercambiar e irse con sus dulces creaciones !
