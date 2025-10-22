Atelier Gourmand Brownie d’Halloween Pontonx-sur-l’Adour

Atelier Gourmand Brownie d’Halloween

3 Rue de Pion Pontonx-sur-l’Adour Landes

Gratuit

Participe à un atelier gourmand dans une ambiance conviviale. Un moment parfait pour découvrir, échanger et repartir avec vos créations sucrées !

3 Rue de Pion Pontonx-sur-l’Adour 40465 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 88 80 74 65 contact@lacowo.fr

English : Atelier Gourmand Brownie d’Halloween

Take part in a gourmet workshop in a friendly atmosphere. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover, exchange ideas and leave with your own sweet creations!

German : Atelier Gourmand Brownie d’Halloween

Nimm an einem Gourmet-Workshop in einer geselligen Atmosphäre teil. Ein perfekter Moment, um zu entdecken, sich auszutauschen und mit deinen süßen Kreationen nach Hause zu gehen!?

Italiano :

Partecipate a un laboratorio gastronomico in un’atmosfera amichevole. Un momento perfetto per scoprire, scambiare e lasciare le vostre dolci creazioni!

Espanol : Atelier Gourmand Brownie d’Halloween

Participe en un taller gastronómico en un ambiente agradable. ¡Un momento perfecto para descubrir, intercambiar e irse con sus dulces creaciones !

L’événement Atelier Gourmand Brownie d’Halloween Pontonx-sur-l’Adour a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par OT Tartas