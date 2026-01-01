Atelier gravure au Fablab MARCIAC Marciac

Atelier gravure au Fablab

MARCIAC 10 Bis rue du Chevalier d’Antras Marciac Gers

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-20 09:30:00

fin : 2026-01-20 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-20

La Micro-Folie enrichit sa programmation avec un atelier créatif et technologique proposé au FabLab, dédié à la gravure personnalisée. Cet atelier offre au public l’opportunité de découvrir les possibilités de la fabrication numérique à travers une réalisation concrète et originale.

Les participants sont invités à apporter une photo de leur choix, qui servira de base à la création d’une médaille gravée recto verso. Accompagnés, s’ils le souhaitent, par le FabManager, ils pourront suivre les différentes étapes de transformation de l’image et comprendre le fonctionnement des outils de gravure numérique. Chacun repart ainsi avec un objet unique, à la fois souvenir personnel et témoignage d’un savoir-faire innovant.

Accessible à tous sur réservation, cet atelier se veut à la fois pédagogique et convivial, favorisant la découverte des technologies du FabLab dans un cadre accueillant et créatif. Une participation de 5 euros est demandée. Les inscriptions se font sur site, par téléphone ou par courriel, afin de garantir un accompagnement de qualité pour chaque participant.

MARCIAC 10 Bis rue du Chevalier d’Antras Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 08 93 01 conseillernumerique@marciac.fr

English :

La Micro-Folie enriches its program with a creative and technological workshop at the FabLab, dedicated to personalized engraving. This workshop offers the public the opportunity to discover the possibilities of digital manufacturing through a concrete and original project.

Participants are invited to bring a photo of their choice, which will serve as the basis for the creation of a medal engraved on both sides. Accompanied, if they so wish, by the FabManager, they can follow the various stages in the transformation of the image and understand how digital engraving tools work. Everyone leaves with a unique object, both a personal souvenir and a testament to innovative know-how.

Accessible to all by reservation, this workshop is both educational and convivial, encouraging the discovery of FabLab technologies in a welcoming and creative setting. A participation fee of 5 euros is required. Registrations can be made on site, by telephone or by e-mail, to guarantee quality support for each participant.

