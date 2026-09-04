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AGENDA · Jumilhac-le-Grand

Atelier Guimauve Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand

samedi 17 octobre 2026 · Bibliothèque · Jumilhac-le-Grand

Atelier Guimauve Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 17 octobre 2026
Fin
samedi 17 octobre 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Lieu
Bibliothèque
Adresse
20 Boulevard Darnet
Ville
24630 Jumilhac-le-Grand
Département
Dordogne
Tarif

Jumilhac-le-Grand

Atelier Guimauve

Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-10-17 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-17

Fabrication de guimauves avec la boulangerie de Jumilhac « La P’tite Fournée » / Gratuit / Ouvert à tous / Sur inscription
Fabrication de guimauves avec la boulangerie de Jumilhac « La P’tite Fournée » / Gratuit / Ouvert à tous / Sur inscription   .

Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 52 08 82 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Atelier Guimauve

Marshmallow-making workshop with the Jumilhac bakery « La P’tite Fourn%E9e » / Free / Open to %E0 everyone / Registration required

L’événement Atelier Guimauve Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-09-04 par Isle-Auvézère

À voir aussi à Jumilhac-le-Grand (Dordogne)