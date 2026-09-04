Atelier Guimauve Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand
samedi 17 octobre 2026 · Bibliothèque · Jumilhac-le-Grand
Informations pratiques
Jumilhac-le-Grand
Atelier Guimauve
Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-10-17 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-17
Fabrication de guimauves avec la boulangerie de Jumilhac « La P’tite Fournée » / Gratuit / Ouvert à tous / Sur inscription
Fabrication de guimauves avec la boulangerie de Jumilhac « La P’tite Fournée » / Gratuit / Ouvert à tous / Sur inscription .
Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 52 08 82
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Atelier Guimauve
Marshmallow-making workshop with the Jumilhac bakery « La P’tite Fourn%E9e » / Free / Open to %E0 everyone / Registration required
L’événement Atelier Guimauve Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-09-04 par Isle-Auvézère
À voir aussi à Jumilhac-le-Grand (Dordogne)
- Atelier bébés lecteurs Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand 17 septembre 2026
- Concert pour la Ligue contre le cancer La Perdicie Jumilhac-le-Grand 18 septembre 2026
- Marché d’automne Jumilhac-le-Grand 20 septembre 2026
- Sortie mammifères Jumilhac-le-Grand 20 septembre 2026
- Atelier nature maman bébé Jumilhac-le-Grand 23 septembre 2026