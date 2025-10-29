ATELIER HALLOWEEN (+ 6 ANS) POTION ENSORCELÉE Montpeyroux

ATELIER HALLOWEEN (+ 6 ANS) POTION ENSORCELÉE Montpeyroux mercredi 29 octobre 2025.

ATELIER HALLOWEEN (+ 6 ANS) POTION ENSORCELÉE

10 avenue du rosaire Montpeyroux Hérault

Dés 6 ans, participez à cet atelier Halloween dans votre bibliothèque.

Fluorescence, phosphorescence, lumière ultra-violette, sublimation, cuisine moléculaire…

Viens fabriquer ta potion comestible !

Gratuit, sur inscription.

10 avenue du rosaire Montpeyroux 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 44 29 15

English :

From the age of 6, take part in this Halloween workshop in your library.

Fluorescence, phosphorescence, ultraviolet light, sublimation, molecular cooking…

Come and make your own edible potion!

Free, registration required.

German :

Ab 6 Jahren, nimm an diesem Halloween-Workshop in deiner Bibliothek teil.

Fluoreszenz, Phosphoreszenz, ultraviolettes Licht, Sublimation, Molekularküche…

Komm und stelle deinen essbaren Trank her!

Kostenlos, nach Anmeldung.

Italiano :

A partire dai 6 anni, partecipate a questo laboratorio di Halloween nella vostra biblioteca.

Fluorescenza, fosforescenza, luce ultravioletta, sublimazione, cottura molecolare…

Venite a creare la vostra pozione commestibile!

Gratuito, è richiesta l’iscrizione.

Espanol :

A partir de 6 años, participa en este taller de Halloween en tu biblioteca.

Fluorescencia, fosforescencia, luz ultravioleta, sublimación, cocina molecular…

¡Ven a crear tu propia poción comestible!

Gratuito, previa inscripción.

