Atelier Halloween / Escape game Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand
vendredi 23 octobre 2026 · Bibliothèque · Jumilhac-le-Grand
Informations pratiques
Jumilhac-le-Grand
Atelier Halloween / Escape game
Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-23 14:00:00
fin : 2026-10-23
Date(s) :
2026-10-23
À partir de 7 ans / Gratuit / Sur inscription
À partir de 7 ans / Gratuit / Sur inscription .
Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 52 07 34
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Atelier Halloween / Escape game
%C0 Ages 7 and up / Free / Registration required
L’événement Atelier Halloween / Escape game Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-09-04 par Isle-Auvézère
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