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AGENDA · Jumilhac-le-Grand

Atelier Halloween / Escape game Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand

vendredi 23 octobre 2026 · Bibliothèque · Jumilhac-le-Grand

Atelier Halloween / Escape game Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 23 octobre 2026
Fin
vendredi 23 octobre 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Lieu
Bibliothèque
Adresse
20 Boulevard Darnet
Ville
24630 Jumilhac-le-Grand
Département
Dordogne
Tarif

Jumilhac-le-Grand

Atelier Halloween / Escape game

Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-23 14:00:00
fin : 2026-10-23

Date(s) :
2026-10-23

À partir de 7 ans / Gratuit / Sur inscription
À partir de 7 ans / Gratuit / Sur inscription   .

Bibliothèque 20 Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 52 07 34 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Atelier Halloween / Escape game

%C0 Ages 7 and up / Free / Registration required

L’événement Atelier Halloween / Escape game Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-09-04 par Isle-Auvézère

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