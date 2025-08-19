Atelier Herboristerie Maison du Patrimoine Saint-Lary-Soulan

Atelier Herboristerie Maison du Patrimoine Saint-Lary-Soulan mardi 19 août 2025.

Atelier Herboristerie

Maison du Patrimoine 41 Rue Vincent Mir Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-08-19 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-19 17:00:00

2025-08-19

Venez réalisez vos propres tisanes 100% bio et naturelles !

Maya est paysanne-herboriste et herbaliste certifiée à Ilhet en vallée d’Aure, elle cultive et récolte des plantes médicinales et pratique la cueillette sauvage dans les Pyrénées.

Atelier proposé par l’association Art Lab Eclore.

Prix 30€ ou 100€ les 4 cycles

10 personnes max (ados, adultes) .

Maison du Patrimoine 41 Rue Vincent Mir Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 40 87 86 patrimoine@saintlary.com

English :

Come and make your own 100% organic and natural herbal teas!

Maya is a certified farmer-herbalist and herbalist in Ilhet in the Aure valley, where she grows and harvests medicinal plants and wild picks in the Pyrenees.

Workshop offered by the Art Lab Eclore association.

Price: 30? or 100? for 4 cycles

German :

Kommen Sie und stellen Sie Ihre eigenen 100% biologischen und natürlichen Kräutertees her!

Maya ist zertifizierte Kräuterbäuerin und Kräuterkundlerin in Ilhet im Aure-Tal. Sie baut Heilpflanzen an und sammelt sie und praktiziert das Wildsammeln in den Pyrenäen.

Der Workshop wird von der Vereinigung Art Lab Eclore angeboten.

Preis: 30? oder 100? für 4 Zyklen

Italiano :

Venite a preparare le vostre tisane 100% biologiche e naturali!

Maya è un’agricoltrice-erborista certificata di Ilhet, nella valle dell’Aure, che coltiva e raccoglie piante medicinali in natura sui Pirenei.

Laboratorio organizzato dall’associazione Art Lab Eclore.

Prezzo: € 30 o € 100 per 4 cicli

Espanol :

¡Ven a preparar tus propias infusiones 100% ecológicas y naturales!

Maya es agricultora-herborista certificada y herborista en Ilhet, en el valle de Aure. Cultiva y cosecha plantas medicinales y las recolecta en estado salvaje en los Pirineos.

Taller organizado por la asociación Art Lab Eclore.

Precio: 30 euros o 100 euros por 4 ciclos

