ATELIER INFORMATIQUE Saint-Germain-de-Calberte jeudi 23 octobre 2025.

Bureau du foyer rural Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère

Début : 2025-10-23 09:30:00

fin : 2026-04-23 12:30:00

2025-10-23 2025-11-27 2026-01-22 2026-02-26 2026-03-26 2026-04-23 2026-05-28 2026-06-25

Félicien vous accueille au local du Foyer Rural pour vous aider à résoudre vos problèmes informatiques tous les 4èmes jeudis du mois, de 9h30 à 12h30.

Le Foyer rural vous propose un atelier informatique tous les 4èmes jeudis du mois de 9h30 à 12h30, à prix libre.

Bureau du foyer rural Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 38 03 71 83 felicien@informatiquelibre.fr

English :

Félicien welcomes you to the Foyer Rural premises to help you solve your computer problems every 4th Thursday of the month, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

German :

Félicien empfängt Sie im Lokal des Foyer Rural, um Ihnen bei Ihren Computerproblemen zu helfen, und zwar jeden 4. Donnerstag im Monat von 9:30 bis 12:30 Uhr.

Italiano :

Félicien vi accoglie nei locali del Foyer Rural per aiutarvi a risolvere i vostri problemi informatici ogni 4° giovedì del mese, dalle 9.30 alle 12.30.

Espanol :

Félicien le recibe en los locales de Foyer Rural para ayudarle a resolver sus problemas informáticos cada 4º jueves de mes, de 9h30 a 12h30.

