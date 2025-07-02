Atelier initiation à l’aquarelle Senonches 2 juillet 2025 14:30
Eure-et-Loir
Atelier initiation à l’aquarelle 1 Rue du Château Senonches Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR
30
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-02 14:30:00
fin : 2025-07-02 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-02
Atelier d’initiation à l’aquarelle ave Catherine, matériel compris. Boissons et gâteaux offerts. Sur inscription. Place limitée
Atelier d'initiation à l'aquarelle ave Catherine, matériel compris. Boissons et gâteaux offerts. Sur inscription. Place limitée 30 .
1 Rue du Château
Senonches 28250 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 37 80 11 chateau.senonches@gmail.com
English :
Introductory watercolor workshop with Catherine, materials included. Drinks and cakes available. Registration required. Places limited
German :
Einführungsworkshop in die Aquarellmalerei mit Catherine, Material inbegriffen. Getränke und Kuchen werden angeboten. Nach vorheriger Anmeldung. Begrenzter Platz
Italiano :
Laboratorio introduttivo di acquerello con Catherine, materiali inclusi. Bevande e dolci offerti. È richiesta la registrazione. Posti limitati
Espanol :
Taller introductorio de acuarela con Catherine, materiales incluidos. Bebidas y pasteles incluidos. Inscripción obligatoria. Plazas limitadas
