Atelier initiation à l’aquarelle Senonches 2 juillet 2025 14:30

Eure-et-Loir

Atelier initiation à l’aquarelle 1 Rue du Château Senonches Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-07-02 14:30:00

fin : 2025-07-02 17:30:00

2025-07-02

Atelier d’initiation à l’aquarelle ave Catherine, matériel compris. Boissons et gâteaux offerts. Sur inscription. Place limitée

1 Rue du Château

Senonches 28250 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 37 80 11 chateau.senonches@gmail.com

English :

Introductory watercolor workshop with Catherine, materials included. Drinks and cakes available. Registration required. Places limited

German :

Einführungsworkshop in die Aquarellmalerei mit Catherine, Material inbegriffen. Getränke und Kuchen werden angeboten. Nach vorheriger Anmeldung. Begrenzter Platz

Italiano :

Laboratorio introduttivo di acquerello con Catherine, materiali inclusi. Bevande e dolci offerti. È richiesta la registrazione. Posti limitati

Espanol :

Taller introductorio de acuarela con Catherine, materiales incluidos. Bebidas y pasteles incluidos. Inscripción obligatoria. Plazas limitadas

