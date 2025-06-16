Atelier Interculturel – La Cabane Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 16 juin 2025 09:00, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

Lot-et-Garonne

Atelier Interculturel La Cabane 52 Rue des Girondins Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-16 09:00:00

fin : 2025-06-16

Date(s) :

2025-06-16

Discussion et atelier manuel faisant appel à la créativité des stagiaires et habitants, qui les encourage à pratiquer la langue française dans un cadre hors formation tout en leur faisant découvrir un lieu de vie social local.

Discussion et atelier manuel faisant appel à la créativité des stagiaires et habitants, qui les encourage à pratiquer la langue française dans un cadre hors formation tout en leur faisant découvrir un lieu de vie social local. .

La Cabane 52 Rue des Girondins

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 88 73 67 heuresvagabondes@gmail.com

English : Atelier Interculturel

A discussion and manual workshop that calls on the creativity of trainees and local residents, encouraging them to practice the French language in a non-training setting, while at the same time introducing them to a local social scene.

German : Atelier Interculturel

Diskussion und handwerklicher Workshop, der die Kreativität der Praktikanten und Bewohner anspricht und sie dazu ermutigt, die französische Sprache in einem außerschulischen Rahmen anzuwenden, während sie gleichzeitig einen Ort des lokalen sozialen Lebens kennen lernen.

Italiano :

Un laboratorio di discussione e manualità che fa leva sulla creatività dei tirocinanti e degli abitanti del luogo, incoraggiandoli a praticare la lingua francese in un contesto non didattico e introducendoli alla scena sociale locale.

Espanol : Atelier Interculturel

Un taller de debate y manualidades que aprovecha la creatividad de los alumnos y residentes locales, animándoles a practicar la lengua francesa en un entorno no educativo e introduciéndoles al mismo tiempo en una escena social local.

L’événement Atelier Interculturel Villeneuve-sur-Lot a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par OT Villeneuve Vallée du Lot