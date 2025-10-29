Atelier intergénérationnel « Grands-parents / Petits enfants » Centre O2S Sport Santé Bien-être Eu
Atelier intergénérationnel « Grands-parents / Petits enfants » Centre O2S Sport Santé Bien-être Eu mercredi 29 octobre 2025.
Atelier intergénérationnel « Grands-parents / Petits enfants »
Centre O2S Sport Santé Bien-être 49 Route de Mancheville Eu Seine-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-29 14:30:00
fin : 2025-10-29
Date(s) :
2025-10-29
15€ par binôme Sur inscription
Atelier intergénérationnel Grands-parents / Petits-enfants âgés de 6 à 10 ans .
Centre O2S Sport Santé Bien-être 49 Route de Mancheville Eu 76260 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 50 53 60 o2s@villes-soeurs.fr
English : Atelier intergénérationnel « Grands-parents / Petits enfants »
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Atelier intergénérationnel « Grands-parents / Petits enfants » Eu a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par Office de Tourisme Destination Le Tréport Mers