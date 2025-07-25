Atelier Jeux de société 7- 12 ans Petits D’homme Guéret

Atelier Jeux de société 7- 12 ans Petits D’homme Guéret vendredi 25 juillet 2025.

Petits D’homme 37 Grande Rue Guéret Creuse

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Début : 2025-07-25
fin : 2025-08-01

2025-07-25 2025-08-01 2025-08-08

Animation jeux de société pour les 7-12 ans.
Sur inscription   .

Petits D’homme 37 Grande Rue Guéret 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 81 07 61  petitsdhomme@orange.fr

L'événement Atelier Jeux de société 7- 12 ans Guéret a été mis à jour le 2025-07-18