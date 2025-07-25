Atelier Jeux de société 7- 12 ans Petits D’homme Guéret
Petits D’homme 37 Grande Rue Guéret Creuse
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Début : 2025-07-25
fin : 2025-08-01
2025-07-25 2025-08-01 2025-08-08
Animation jeux de société pour les 7-12 ans.
Sur inscription .
Petits D’homme 37 Grande Rue Guéret 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 81 07 61 petitsdhomme@orange.fr
