Atelier jeux de société enfants/parents Le Plessis-Belleville

52 Place de l’Église Le Plessis-Belleville Oise

Début : 2025-10-27 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-27 18:00:00

2025-10-27

La bibliothèque municipale organise un atelier jeux de société gratuits

Lundi 27 octobre de 15h à 18h atelier jeux de société enfants (de 6 à 12 ans)/parents

Les inscriptions s’effectuent auprès des bibliothécaires au 03.44.60.04.51.

Attention le nombre de places est limité !

52 Place de l’Église Le Plessis-Belleville 60330 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 60 04 51

English :

The municipal library is organizing a free board game workshop:

? Monday, October 27, 3pm-6pm: board games workshop for children (6-12 years)/parents

Please register with the librarians on 03.44.60.04.51.

Places are limited!

German :

Die Stadtbibliothek organisiert einen kostenlosen Workshop zu Gesellschaftsspielen:

? Montag, den 27. Oktober von 15:00 bis 18:00 Uhr: Workshop Gesellschaftsspiele Kinder (6 bis 12 Jahre)/Eltern

Die Anmeldungen erfolgen bei den Bibliothekarinnen unter 03.44.60.04.51.

Achtung: Die Anzahl der Plätze ist begrenzt!

Italiano :

La biblioteca comunale organizza un laboratorio gratuito di giochi da tavolo:

? Lunedì 27 ottobre dalle 15.00 alle 18.00: laboratorio di giochi da tavolo per bambini (dai 6 ai 12 anni) e genitori

Si prega di iscriversi presso i bibliotecari al numero 03.44.60.04.51.

I posti sono limitati!

Espanol :

La biblioteca municipal organiza un taller gratuito de juegos de mesa:

? Lunes 27 de octubre de 15:00 a 18:00: taller de juegos de mesa para niños (de 6 a 12 años)/padres

Inscríbase en la biblioteca llamando al 03.44.60.04.51.

Las plazas son limitadas

