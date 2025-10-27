Atelier jeux de société enfants/parents Le Plessis-Belleville
Atelier jeux de société enfants/parents Le Plessis-Belleville lundi 27 octobre 2025.
Atelier jeux de société enfants/parents
52 Place de l’Église Le Plessis-Belleville Oise
La bibliothèque municipale organise un atelier jeux de société gratuits
Lundi 27 octobre de 15h à 18h atelier jeux de société enfants (de 6 à 12 ans)/parents
Les inscriptions s’effectuent auprès des bibliothécaires au 03.44.60.04.51.
Attention le nombre de places est limité !
52 Place de l’Église Le Plessis-Belleville 60330 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 60 04 51
English :
The municipal library is organizing a free board game workshop:
? Monday, October 27, 3pm-6pm: board games workshop for children (6-12 years)/parents
Please register with the librarians on 03.44.60.04.51.
Places are limited!
German :
Die Stadtbibliothek organisiert einen kostenlosen Workshop zu Gesellschaftsspielen:
? Montag, den 27. Oktober von 15:00 bis 18:00 Uhr: Workshop Gesellschaftsspiele Kinder (6 bis 12 Jahre)/Eltern
Die Anmeldungen erfolgen bei den Bibliothekarinnen unter 03.44.60.04.51.
Achtung: Die Anzahl der Plätze ist begrenzt!
Italiano :
La biblioteca comunale organizza un laboratorio gratuito di giochi da tavolo:
? Lunedì 27 ottobre dalle 15.00 alle 18.00: laboratorio di giochi da tavolo per bambini (dai 6 ai 12 anni) e genitori
Si prega di iscriversi presso i bibliotecari al numero 03.44.60.04.51.
I posti sono limitati!
Espanol :
La biblioteca municipal organiza un taller gratuito de juegos de mesa:
? Lunes 27 de octubre de 15:00 a 18:00: taller de juegos de mesa para niños (de 6 a 12 años)/padres
Inscríbase en la biblioteca llamando al 03.44.60.04.51.
Las plazas son limitadas
